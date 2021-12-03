Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 11:38:00 am
340.8 GBX   +1.25%
02:06pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11:22aBP : Response to Resolution 13 voting result at 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:13aEuropean ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

12/03/2021 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

03.12.2021 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 3 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,735,822 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,356,074 506,672 873,076
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 344.0000 342.0000 345.0000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 341.6500 341.7000 341.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 343.1202 341.9357 343.7832
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 343.1202 4,356,074
Cboe (UK) - BXE 341.9357 506,672
Cboe (UK) - CXE 343.7832 873,076
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5895U_1-2021-12-3.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


03.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1254241  03.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254241&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BP PLC
02:06pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11:22aBP : Response to Resolution 13 voting result at 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:13aEuropean ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07:43aDeutsche Bank Lifts BP To Buy From Hold, Boosts PT
MT
06:14aBP : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
12/02Venture Global to spend over $10 bln on fourth Louisiana LNG plant
RE
12/02BP agrees to $500K penalty, soot limits at Indiana refinery
AQ
12/02European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
12/02BP : acquires c. 29% stake in major UK provider of biomethane for heavy goods vehicles, Ga..
PU
12/02ExxonMobil's governance structure fails the energy transition - Engine No. 1
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 88 018 M 87 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,48 $
Average target price 5,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC32.10%88 121
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.05%259 433
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.34%221 954
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.06%210 661
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%74 575
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION53.12%38 985