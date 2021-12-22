Log in
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

12/22/2021 | 01:58pm EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

22.12.2021 / 19:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,167,123 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,200,000 1,250,000 717,123
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 334.9000 334.9000 334.9000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 329.2500 329.3000 329.3000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 333.1735 333.1545 333.1119
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 333.1735 4,200,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 333.1545 1,250,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 333.1119 717,123
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5521W_1-2021-12-22.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


22.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1261434  22.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261434&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 9 171 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 86 286 M 86 179 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Average target price 5,37 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC30.20%86 179
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.77%256 131
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.73%222 590
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD16.42%194 018
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.46%74 875
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION53.34%39 041