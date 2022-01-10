Log in
01/10 11:36:32 am
364.1 GBX   +0.43%
01:26pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
09:17aEnergy Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday
MT
05:08aBP Initiates $500 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

01/10/2022 | 01:26pm EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

10.01.2022 / 19:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 10 January 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,500,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 10 January 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,900,000 800,000 800,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 368.0000 365.0000 368.0000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 362.2000 362.2500 362.1000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 365.6594 363.8915 365.7101
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 365.6594 3,900,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 363.8915 800,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 365.7101 800,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9868X_2-2022-1-10.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


10.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1266968  10.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266968&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
01:26pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
09:17aEnergy Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday
MT
05:08aBP Initiates $500 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
03:41aBP P.L.C. : Share repurchases
EQ
03:34aBP PLC To Repurchase up to $500 Million of Shares
DJ
02:13aANALYSIS-SHRINK TO FIT : the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
RE
01/07BP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
01/07Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades BP to Outperform From Neutral
MT
01/07ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
