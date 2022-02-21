Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:35:26 am
388.4 GBX   -0.77%
01:18pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
07:37aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 21, 2022
02/18BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

02/21/2022 | 01:18pm EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

21.02.2022 / 19:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 February 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,083,227 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,150,000 2,933,227 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 393.3500 393.3500 393.3500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 383.7000 383.7000 383.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 389.3299 389.3892 389.3782
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 389.3299 5,150,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 389.3892 2,933,227
Cboe (UK) - CXE 389.3782 2,000,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3387C_1-2022-2-21.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


21.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
ISIN: GB0007980591
WKN: 850517
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1284989

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1284989  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284989&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
