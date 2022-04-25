Log in
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

04/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

25.04.2022 / 19:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 25 April 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,000,000 2,000,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 382.9500 382.8500 382.9000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 370.5000 370.5000 370.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 374.8439 375.0976 375.1058

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 374.8439 3,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 375.0976 2,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 375.1058 1,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2719J_1-2022-4-25.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


25.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
ISIN: GB0007980591
WKN: 850517
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1334829

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1334829  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
