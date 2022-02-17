Log in
BP p.l.c. english

02/17/2022 | 11:21am EST
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

17.02.2022 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

EDIP Deferred 2021 award

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 February 2022 the following conditional share awards (the "Awards") were made to the executive directors under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards represent fifty per cent of the 2021 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") which were approved by shareholders on 27 May 2020. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.

Number of shares subject to award

Name                         Award
Bernard Looney         292,902 ordinary shares
Murray Auchincloss    164,569 ordinary shares

These awards will vest in 1Q 2025 in accordance with the rules of the Plan.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25


GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction 292,902 conditional share units (in the form of
ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive
Directors' Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                          Volume(s)
Nil consideration             292,902
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

292,902

Nil consideration. Market value £4.0375

Nil. Market value £1,182,591.83
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction 164,569 conditional share units (in the form of
ordinary shares) awarded under the bp
Executive Directors' Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                              Volume(s)
Nil consideration                  164,569
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

164,569

Nil consideration. Market value £4.0375

Nil. Market value £664,447.34
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 


This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72577  17.02.2022 

© EQS 2022
