BP PLC - London-based oil major - Non-Executive Director Amanda Blanc will be appointed as a senior independent director, effective from April 25 at the conclusion of BP's annual general meeting. Blanc joined BP's board in September 2022. She has been group chief executive officer of Aviva PLC since July 2020. Company also says Senior Independent Director Paula Reynolds will retire at the AGM's conclusion, having served on the board for nine years. Non-Executive Director John Sawers will also be retiring.
Current stock price: 475.10 pence
12-month change: down 15%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
