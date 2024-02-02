(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Friday named Kate Thomson as its permanent chief financial officer, after being in the interim role since September.

Thomson has been interim CFO of the oil major since September 2023. Before picking up the role, Thomson was BP's senior vice president of finance for the Production & Operations arm and has been with the company since 2004.

Thomson's appointment as interim CFO came after finance chief Murray Auchincloss was named interim chief executive. Bernard Looney had resigned from the top job, following allegations.

At the time, BP said that in May last year, its board received and reviewed allegations from an anonymous source relating to Looney's conduct "in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues".

Since then, in January, BP has named Auchincloss as its permanent CEO.

Chair Helge Lund commented: "I am delighted to confirm Kate's appointment as CFO and welcome her to the board. She has a detailed understanding of BP and the energy and finance sectors, combined with deep technical expertise. Her record of finance leadership together with her performance as interim CFO have clearly demonstrated her suitability to become BP's permanent CFO. The board looks forward to working with Kate and Murray as we continue with the execution of BP's strategy."

Shares in BP were down 1.4% to 459.29 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

