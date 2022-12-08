Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:00 2022-12-08 am EST
467.75 GBX   +0.81%
05:44aBP pulse partners with Marks & Spencer over electric vehicle charging
AN
04:50aBP to expand EV charging network at M&S stores
RE
04:15aBP Unit to Supply M&S UK Stores with EV Charge Points
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP pulse partners with Marks & Spencer over electric vehicle charging

12/08/2022 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Thursday said its electric vehicle charging business BP pulse signed an exclusive agreement with Marks & Spencer Group PLC to bring EV charge points to 70 M&S UK stores over the next two years.

The London-based oil and gas company said the roll-out of high-speed charge points would significantly expand BP pulse's network, adding up to 40,000 kilowatt-hours of EV charging capacity to existing UK infrastructure, via installing up to 900 bp pulse charging points.

A combination of ultra-fast and rapid charge points will be installed at over 150kW and 50kW respectively to provide appropriate speed for each need.

There are 15 rapid charge points already live and open to the public at M&S Maidstone Eclipse in Kent and M&S Southgate in London branches, following successful pilot installations.

"This is exactly the kind of collaboration the UK needs to help accelerate the transition to lower carbon transport and we’re delighted to be working with M&S to make that happen," said Akira Kirton, chief executive officer at BP Pulse.

M&S Director of Operations Sacha Berendji added: "At M&S we're reshaping the business for sustainable future growth in every sense. From our award-winning Shwopping initiative to our Fill Your Own refill concept, EV charging is the latest feature to ensure we have a store estate fit for the future, to help our customers live lower carbon lives. We know that services like EV charging are in demand from our customers, so we're delighted to be offering this service and give more reasons for customers to shop with us."

BP said the move supports its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, with plans to invest up to GBP18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes GBP1 billion for EV charging infrastructure, targeting more than 100,000 installed chargers worldwide by 2030.

M&S also plans to become fully net zero by 2040.

BP and M&S have a longstanding relationship, beginning in 2005 when M&S Food stores were introduced at BP retail sites. Over 250 BP pulse charge points are already available at over 60 BP-operated forecourts which also offer M&S Food.

Shares in BP were up 1.0% to 468.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning, while M&S shares were down 1.0% to 121.00p.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.96% 468.4 Delayed Quote.40.39%
BRENT OIL 0.44% 77.71 Delayed Quote.6.41%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -1.15% 120.75 Delayed Quote.-47.19%
WTI 0.06% 72.652 Delayed Quote.2.68%
All news about BP PLC
05:44aBP pulse partners with Marks & Spencer over electric vehicle charging
AN
04:50aBP to expand EV charging network at M&S stores
RE
04:15aBP Unit to Supply M&S UK Stores with EV Charge Points
MT
04:13aBp : Our latest steps in electrification
PU
04:10aBP Partners with Egypt's Government for Potential Green Hydrogen Plant
MT
03:44aTOP NEWS: BP signs accord with Egypt for possible green hydrogen plant
AN
03:13aSparking Change : M&S and bp pulse to bring EV charging to customers
PU
02:13aBp : to explore potential for green hydrogen production in Egypt
PU
12/07Energy Giant BP Resumes Operations At Dutch Refinery Amid Labor Deal With Unions
MT
12/07Corporate travel propels boom in sustainable aviation fuel
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 228 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 592 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 256 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Average target price 6,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC40.39%101 794
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.39%427 808
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD13.60%207 283
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.75%75 176
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.34%51 220
PHILLIPS 6642.26%48 719