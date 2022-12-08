BP pulse partners with Marks & Spencer over electric vehicle charging

(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Thursday said its electric vehicle charging business BP pulse signed an exclusive agreement with Marks & Spencer Group PLC to bring EV charge points to 70 M&S UK stores over the next two years.

The London-based oil and gas company said the roll-out of high-speed charge points would significantly expand BP pulse's network, adding up to 40,000 kilowatt-hours of EV charging capacity to existing UK infrastructure, via installing up to 900 bp pulse charging points.

A combination of ultra-fast and rapid charge points will be installed at over 150kW and 50kW respectively to provide appropriate speed for each need.

There are 15 rapid charge points already live and open to the public at M&S Maidstone Eclipse in Kent and M&S Southgate in London branches, following successful pilot installations.

"This is exactly the kind of collaboration the UK needs to help accelerate the transition to lower carbon transport and we’re delighted to be working with M&S to make that happen," said Akira Kirton, chief executive officer at BP Pulse.

M&S Director of Operations Sacha Berendji added: "At M&S we're reshaping the business for sustainable future growth in every sense. From our award-winning Shwopping initiative to our Fill Your Own refill concept, EV charging is the latest feature to ensure we have a store estate fit for the future, to help our customers live lower carbon lives. We know that services like EV charging are in demand from our customers, so we're delighted to be offering this service and give more reasons for customers to shop with us."

BP said the move supports its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, with plans to invest up to GBP18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes GBP1 billion for EV charging infrastructure, targeting more than 100,000 installed chargers worldwide by 2030.

M&S also plans to become fully net zero by 2040.

BP and M&S have a longstanding relationship, beginning in 2005 when M&S Food stores were introduced at BP retail sites. Over 250 BP pulse charge points are already available at over 60 BP-operated forecourts which also offer M&S Food.

Shares in BP were up 1.0% to 468.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning, while M&S shares were down 1.0% to 121.00p.

