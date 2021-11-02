BP raises share buybacks by $1.25 bln after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit

* Underlying profits reach $3.3 bln, beating forecasts
* Strong trading performance boosts results
* BP to acquire further $1.25 bln by early 2022
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BP reported on Tuesday a
rise in third quarter profit, lifted by oil and gas prices and a
strong trading performance, allowing it to expand its share
buyback programme by more than a billion dollars.
Natural gas and power prices around the world surged this
autumn as tight gas supplies collided with strong demand in
economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
<LNG-AS>
BP said it expected natural gas prices to remain strong in
the coming months of peak winter demand.
Underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition
of net earnings, reached $3.32 billion in the third quarter, BP
said, exceeding analysts' expectations for $3.06 billion.
That compares with $2.8 billion in profit in the second
quarter and $86 million a year earlier, when energy demand and
prices collapsed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The results were boosted by "very strong trading" which
helped BP weather large fluctuations in gas and liquefied
natural gas (LNG) prices throughout the quarter.
Reuters reported last month that BP's trading arm made at
least $500 million in the quarter.
"Rising commodity prices certainly helped, but I am most
pleased that quarter by quarter, we're doing what we said we
would - delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances,
grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic
transformation," Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said.
The company said it will repurchase a further $1.25 billion
of its shares by early 2022, after buying $900 million during
the third quarter. BP had vowed to use 60% of its surplus cash
to boost shareholder returns.
BP's net debt fell further to $32 billion from $32.7 billion
in the second quarter.
The long-term outlook for fossil fuel demand however remains
uncertain as world leaders gathers this week in Glasgow,
Scotland for a U.N. conference critical to averting the most
disastrous effects of climate change.
BP plans to sharply reduce its carbon emissions in the
coming decades by increasing its renewable power capacity
20-fold by 2030, while reducing its oil output by 40% and
diverting more funds to low-carbon investments.
