  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
03:53:29 2023-02-07 am EST
498.80 GBX   +4.28%
03:46aBP posts bumper profit, ups 2022 dividend 11% amid price rises
AN
03:41aUK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7 billion
AQ
03:29aBP reiterates equal spending on hydrocarbons, energy transition by 2030
RE
BP reiterates equal spending on hydrocarbons, energy transition by 2030

02/07/2023 | 03:29am EST
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BP reiterated on Tuesday plans to equally divide its spending by 2030 between its oil and gas and energy transition businesses, increasing the total budget to up to $18 billion from a previously guided upper range of $16 billion.

It also said it would produce more oil and gas for longer than previously guided, foreseeing a reduction in its hydrocarbon output of around 25% by 2030 compared with 2019, down from a previous forecast of a 40% reduction.

"We need continuing near-term investment into today's energy system - which depends on oil and gas - to meet today's demands and to make sure the transition is an orderly one," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

BP's transition businesses include bioenergy, convenience retail shops, electric vehicle charging, renewables and hydrogen, taking up around 30% of the budget currently compared with 3% in 2019, a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.87% 496.8 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRENT OIL 1.29% 82.47 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
WTI 1.45% 75.861 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC0.73%103 398
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.47%456 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-9.26%177 351
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.02%75 860
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.02%52 850
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION3.84%49 382