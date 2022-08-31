Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:37 2022-08-31 am EDT
440.10 GBX   -2.04%
04:40aDefensive sectors drag UK's FTSE 100 down
RE
02:52aBP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
01:05aThis decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP restarting Whiting, Indiana, refinery production units -sources

08/31/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows BP logo and natural gas pipeline

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc was restarting production units on Wednesday at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, one week after the plant was idled by an electrical fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

BP plans to restore motor fuel production from the Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, to least a partial level by Sunday, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BP PLC
04:40aDefensive sectors drag UK's FTSE 100 down
RE
02:52aBP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
01:05aThis decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
RE
08/30BP Whiting refinery restart could begin by Wednesday -sources
RE
08/30BP Likely to Begin Resuming Indiana Refinery Soon
MT
08/30European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/30Energy and mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
08/30BP Completes Maintenance Work at Oil Platform in Azerbaijan
MT
08/30British Energy Group BP Close To Resuming Production At US Refinery Affected By Electri..
MT
08/29BP plans to restart damaged Whiting, Indiana, refinery power system in days -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 243 B - -
Net income 2022 1 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 98 255 M 98 255 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 5,24 $
Average target price 6,21 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC35.93%98 255
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.40%401 385
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.29%314 403
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.39%210 520
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.31%71 495
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION58.62%50 610