BP restarting Whiting, Indiana, refinery production units -sources
08/31/2022 | 10:06am EDT
HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc was restarting production units on Wednesday at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, one week after the plant was idled by an electrical fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.
BP plans to restore motor fuel production from the Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, to least a partial level by Sunday, the sources said.
