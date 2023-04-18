Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:38:02 2023-04-18 am EDT
545.85 GBX   +0.38%
03:21aBP's chief economist sees oil market tightening by H2 2023
RE
04/17BP : Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/17FTSE 250 lifted by M&A activity, Royal Mail deal
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP's chief economist sees oil market tightening by H2 2023

04/18/2023 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The global oil market will likely tighten in the second half of 2023 after the recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, Spencer Dale, BP plc's chief economist said on Tuesday.

There is a scope for oil markets to tighten a little bit in case China's oil demand and its overall economy recovers, Dale told reporters in a press conference.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.46% 545.7 Delayed Quote.14.51%
BRENT OIL 0.41% 84.87 Delayed Quote.0.51%
WTI 0.31% 81.111 Delayed Quote.2.45%
All news about BP PLC
03:21aBP's chief economist sees oil market tightening by H2 2023
RE
04/17BP : Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/17FTSE 250 lifted by M&A activity, Royal Mail deal
AN
04/14ADRs End Mostly Lower; Eletrobras Edges Down After Hydroelectric Plant Deal
DJ
04/14Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on BP to $48 From $40, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/14BP Investors Urged to Reject Climate Resolution
MT
04/14Two advisories recommend BP investors oppose activist climate resolution
RE
04/14Two advisories recommend BP investors oppose activist climate resolution
RE
04/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Late Thursday
MT
04/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Up Thursday Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 236 B - -
Net income 2023 16 713 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,65x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,72 $
Average target price 7,64 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC14.51%119 036
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.21%465 601
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.06%183 361
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION35.81%103 946
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.36%57 102
PHILLIPS 66-0.15%47 898
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer