  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:37:07 2023-02-08 am EST
525.95 GBX   +1.85%
06:04aBP's shares hit 3-1/2-year high after it cuts emissions targets
RE
05:57aBP : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05:49aBarclays Raises BP PT, Affirms Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP's shares hit 3-1/2-year high after it cuts emissions targets

02/08/2023 | 06:04am EST
Signage is seen outside a BP (British Petroleum) petrol station in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's shares hit their highest in three and a half years on Wednesday, a day after it reported record profits and said it would produce more oil and gas for longer and cut its emissions reductions targets for this decade.

BP's shares rose to as high as 533.7 pence early on Wednesday, their highest since August 2019, after rising 8% on Tuesday, when it reported record annual profits leading to hiked dividends and share buybacks.

BP on Tuesday also scaled back plans to cut hydrocarbons output, now aiming to produce 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, down just 25% from 2019 levels compared with previous plans for a 40% cut.

As a result, BP reduced its ambitions to cut emissions from fuels sold to customers to 20-30% by 2030, from 35-40%.

"Pragmatism takes priority this week as a world short energy together with governments begging for more from companies like BP causes a response. BP will lean more into oil & gas for the remainder of this decade," Bernstein Oswald Clint said in a note.

Surging energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have boosted profits in the sector, with BP rivals TotalEnergies, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron all reporting bumper earnings.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.08% 527 Delayed Quote.8.74%
BRENT OIL 0.35% 84.33 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.62% 174.09 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.86% 114.92 Delayed Quote.1.30%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.98% 56.41 Real-time Quote.-1.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.63% 71.632 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
WTI 0.58% 77.895 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Average target price 7,17 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC8.74%111 521
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.30%469 103
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-9.47%176 820
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.08%76 132
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.02%55 492
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION6.04%51 861