BP says Rotterdam refinery remains shut in dispute over pay

11/22/2022 | 09:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Gateshead, Britain, September 23, 2021

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - BP said on Tuesday the planned restart of its large refinery in Rotterdam was on hold after unions said they would not help with the return to service due to a dispute over pay.

The refinery was shut last week due to technical problems.

"We regret the unions have decided to proceed," BP said in a statement, referring to the unions' warning on Monday that they would not cooperate with a restart unless BP changed its position on pay.

"As a result, the planned restart has been put on hold and operations at the refinery remain shut down," BP said.

A spokesperson declined to comment on how long the closure might last. Unions are seeking a package representing a 9.5% pay increase, while BP has offered a 5% increase and a one-time bonus.

"We do remain in dialogue with the unions to reach an agreement and minimise the consequences," BP said.

The unions will decide on what action to take next if BP does not accept their demands, or make a new offer, by 12 p.m (1100 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
