BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP : says it returning to normal operations at Gulf of Mexico facilities

10/12/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

(Reuters) - BP Plc on Monday said it has redeployed offshore personnel to facilities in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and is in the process of returning to normal operations and bringing production back online.

All facilities are re-manned and all mobile offshore drilling units are also back on location, said BP, which had shut these facilities as a precaution against Hurricane Delta.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 B - -
Net income 2020 -20 541 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,29x
Yield 2020 12,3%
Capitalization 44 131 M 57 694 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,55 $
Last Close Price 2,18 $
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-52.91%58 558
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD48.92%194 210
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-50.22%146 889
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.56%66 534
NESTE OYJ52.80%43 005
PTT-22.16%30 611
