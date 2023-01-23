BP says production vessel sets sail from China to coast off Senegal

(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Monday said the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project set sail from Qidong in China on Friday.

The vessel, supported by BP's oil & gas producing partner Kosmos Energy Ltd,will travel 12,000 nautical miles to the project off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal.

London-based oil major said the FPSO will produce around 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and expects the project's first phase to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually.

"The FPSO will process natural gas - removing condensate, water, and other impurities - before exporting it by pipeline to the project's floating liquefied natural gas facilities, 10km offshore," BP explained.

Monday's announcement follows BP in autumn last year signing an exploration and production sharing contract with Mauritania's government for the BirAllah gas resource in the west African country and a memorandum of understanding to deliver a programme exploring the potential for large-scale production of green hydrogen in the country.

"In addition, bp continues to work with partners on the development of a major gas to power project in Senegal – Yakaar Teranga," BP said on Monday.

BP shares were 0.4% higher at 477.52 pence each in London on Monday morning, while Kosmos Energy shares were unchanged at 607.50p each.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.