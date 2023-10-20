(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Thursday said it shipped its first cargo from Indonesia's expanded Tangguh liquefied natural gas facility.

The London-based oil major said first cargo produced from a new train safely sailed from site on Wednesday to Indonesian state-owned power generator PT PLN.

PT PLN is the domestic foundation of the Tangguh Train 3 expansion project.

BP expects the Tangguh expansion project to account for over a third of Indonesian gas production.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP's executive vice president of BP's gas and low carbon energy unit said: "The safe and successful start-up of Train 3 marks a new phase for Tangguh and is a proud day for BP and our Tangguh partners. I would like to thank the government of Indonesia for our strong partnership and their continued support that has made this possible."

BP shares were 0.7% higher at 556.70 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

