Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/12 06:26:42 am
219.225 GBX   -1.29%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BP starts Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field

10/12/2020 | 06:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photograph shows a sign is outside BP's North Sea Headquarters in Aberdeen

LONDON (Reuters) - BP has started production at Oman's giant Ghazeer natural gas field, which is set to underpin the company's oil and gas output for years as it shifts to renewables.

The London-based firm said Ghazeer, the second phase of the development of Block 61, started four months ahead of schedule.

BP is in the midst of the largest overhaul in its history after Chief Executive Bernard Looney set out a path to shift rapidly towards renewable power and reduce BP's oil and gas production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030.

But oil and gas is set to help pay for the move.

"It is absolutely central for BP because it generates the funding allowing us to invest in new businesses and transform the company," Gordon Birrell, BP head of oil and gas operations, told Reuters.

BP shares, which remain near 25-year lows, were down 1.4% by 0922 GMT. The shares have lost 54% so far this year due to concerns about a drop in oil and gas demand as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and long-term worries about its strategy.

BP, which wants to sell $25 billion of assets by 2025, is in talks to sell down its Oman stake, industry sources have said.

The first phase, Khazzan, was brought online in September 2017. Total production capacity from the block is expected to reach 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas a day and more than 65,000 bpd of associated condensate.

BP holds 60% of the Block 61 project, Oman's national oil and gas company has 30% and Malaysia's Petronas holds another 10%.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

By Ron Bousso

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.42% 218.9 Delayed Quote.-52.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
WTI -0.57% 40.01 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 B - -
Net income 2020 -20 541 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,04x
Yield 2020 9,27%
Capitalization 58 723 M 58 558 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,55 $
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-52.91%58 558
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD48.92%194 210
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-50.22%146 889
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%66 534
NESTE OYJ52.80%43 005
PTT-24.43%30 611
