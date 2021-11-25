Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
BP starts production at Angola's Platina oilfield

11/25/2021 | 12:11pm EST
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - BP said on Thursday it had started production at the Platina oilfield offshore Angola, helping Africa's second biggest oil exporter slow a decline in output.

The Platina field will be linked to BP's existing Greater Plutonio floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) system in Angola's Block 18 which started up in 2007.

It will produce 30,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak and access an estimated 44 million barrels of oil reserves.

The project was delivered 44 days ahead of schedule and 25% below the original budget, BP said in a statement.

The new production will help the West African nation slow a decline in output https://www.reuters.com/article/angola-oil-idUSL8N2FT2V8 after years of lower investments in the sector.

BP, which is the operator of the field, has a 46% stake in Block 18. China's Sinopec has a 37.72% stake and Angola's national oil company Sonangol the remaining 16.28%. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,00x
Yield 2021 4,69%
Capitalization 90 805 M 90 813 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,59 $
Average target price 5,34 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC35.20%90 813
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.00%268 747
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.77%225 906
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD18.44%200 310
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.92%74 336
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION56.07%39 736