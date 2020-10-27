Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/27 05:24:32 am
202.7 GBX   +1.35%
05:04aBP swings back to small profit, refining weighs
RE
05:04aBP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39aEuropean stocks struggle as miners lead declines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP swings back to small profit, refining weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

LONDON (Reuters) - BP swung back to a small profit in the third quarter but warned the pace of recovery from the pandemic remains uncertain and continued to weigh on fuel demand and refining profits.

The London-based company said that while fuel demand in Asia, particularly in China, was recovering, global consumption remained weak so far in the fourth quarter.

BP's shares are down more than 50% this year and remain near 25-year lows, battered by weak oil prices and investor concerns about BP's ability to successfully shift to renewable energy from fossil fuels.

The coronavirus crisis will however not slow BP's transition plans, Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss told Reuters.

"It is hard to imagine the environment being much more brutal than it was in the third quarter," Auchincloss said, even if the fourth quarter "is not materially different."

BP reported a $86 million underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, for the three months to Sept. 30, beating analysts' expectations of a loss of $120 million. It followed a record $6.7 billion loss in the previous quarter, when it also halved its dividend.

Weak fuel demand continued to weigh on refining profit margins, with BP refineries operating at 80% of capacity, he added. Fuel demand remains around 15% below pre-crisis levels.

BP's refining margin of $6.20 per barrel was up slightly from the previous quarter but less than half of what it was a year earlier.

The results were boosted by higher oil prices and stronger natural gas trading results, though oil trading was "significantly lower" than the previous quarter, BP said.

Refining and trading typically help offset weak oil and gas prices. But BP and its peers hit a perfect storm this year when the coronavirus epidemic led to both sharp drops in oil and gas prices and fuel demand.

"Despite the difficult macro backdrop, this was a strong underlying performance from BP," Credit Suisse analyst Thomas Adolff said in a note.

BP shares were up 1.6% by 0817 GMT.

RESTRUCTURING

BP plans to increase its renewable power capacity 20-fold by 2030 while reducing its oil output by 40% and diverting more funds to low-carbon investments.

The London-based company also plans to lay off around 10,000 employees, or roughly 15% of its global workforce at a cost of around $1.4 billion spread over the next few quarters.

But investors have welcomed the new strategy cautiously amid concerns that BP's won't be able to hit its targeted profit margins in the transition.

BP slightly reduced its debt in the quarter and said it expected a further decline in the fourth quarter as a result of asset sales.

Its debt-to-equity ratio, or gearing, including leases, was 37.7% at the end of September, flat on the quarter and up from 35.9% a year ago.

Rivals including Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil have also seen their market values fall in recent months. They will report later this week.

"It is difficult to predict when current supply and demand imbalances will be resolved and what the ultimate impact of COVID-19 will be," BP said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.53% 203.25 Delayed Quote.-57.59%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.28% 9.566 Delayed Quote.-25.98%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.37% 33.35 Delayed Quote.-52.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 40.56 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.84% 10.444 Delayed Quote.-59.73%
WTI 0.17% 38.675 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BP PLC
05:04aBP swings back to small profit, refining weighs
RE
05:04aBP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39aEuropean stocks struggle as miners lead declines
RE
04:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC, BP earnings lift FTSE 100; lockdown worries cap ga..
RE
04:24aBP Beat 3Q Profit Expectations Amid Upstream Business Recovery -- Update
DJ
04:15aBP : 3Q 2020 pdf / 426.4 KB
PU
04:15aBP : 3Q 2020 pdf / 21.1 KB
PU
04:15aBP : 3Q 2020 slides pdf / 2.7 MB
PU
03:58aWeak oil demand unchanged so far in fourth quarter - BP CFO
RE
03:46aBP Beat 3Q Profit Expectations Amid Upstream Business Recovery
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 183 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 271 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 062 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,33x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 52 754 M 52 761 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,40 $
Last Close Price 2,60 $
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-57.59%52 761
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.89%181 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.21%144 436
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.77%66 267
NESTE OYJ57.96%44 536
PTT-26.70%29 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group