BP plc

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/15 11:35:52 am
270.8 GBX   +0.43%
02:14aBP takes majority stake in U.S. carbon offset firm Finite Carbon
RE
01:15aBP Boosts Its Bet on Trees
DJ
12/15BP : Regulators give conditional OK to key part of BP Alaska sale
AQ
BP takes majority stake in U.S. carbon offset firm Finite Carbon

12/16/2020
LONDON (Reuters) - BP has acquired a majority stake in the largest U.S. carbon offset developer, Finite Carbon, the oil major said on Wednesday, as part of its climate goals and to develop a new revenue stream.

BP and other European-listed oil and gas peers such as Royal Dutch Shell are betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices to counter falling fossil fuel profits as the energy transition accelerates.

California-based Finite pays landowners to manage forests, generating carbon offset credits which can be sold to polluters. The firm expects to generate $1 billion for landowners over the next 10 years, after a 20-40% cut of the proceeds, its chief executive Sean Carney told Reuters earlier this month.

Finite currently has 50 carbon projects on three million acres in the United States and generated more than $500 million in revenue for landowners.

BP declined to give the value of the acquisition or the size of its new stake in Finite. It made an initial investment of $5 million in Finite last year. BP said in the statement it would help expand Finite's reach into other countries.

BP announced earlier this year that it aims to become one of the world's largest renewable power generators, part of a high-profile campaign to steer the company away from its reliance on fossil fuels that emit gases that heat the planet.

The firm plans to increase its renewable power capacity 20-fold by 2030 to 50 gigawatts while reducing its oil output by 40% and diverting more funds to low-carbon investments.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.43% 270.8 Delayed Quote.-42.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 50.53 Delayed Quote.-24.15%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.22% 15.284 Delayed Quote.-41.59%
WTI -0.26% 47.425 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,32x
Yield 2020 7,46%
Capitalization 73 285 M 73 252 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,34 $
Last Close Price 3,64 $
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-42.59%73 252
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.32%178 516
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.77%171 604
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.08%70 561
NESTE OYJ85.82%53 718
PTT-2.84%40 090
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ