By Christian Moess Laursen

BP expects to book an impairment of up to $2 billion for the second quarter, and warned that its oil-trading result will take a hit of up to $700 million from lower refining margins.

The British energy major said Tuesday that it expects its second-quarter results to be hit by after-tax asset impairments and one-off contract provisions of between $1.0 billion and $2.0 billion, including charges relating to a review of its Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany.

BP expects its customers and products segment oil trading result to weaken from the previous quarter as it takes a $500 million to $700 million hit from significantly lower realized refining margins. The division booked $1.29 billion in underlying replacement-cost profit before interest and tax in the first quarter.

Refining margins were mainly harmed by weaker middle distillates margins and narrower North American heavy crude-oil differentials, BP said.

Meanwhile, its gas marketing and trading is expected to be average, it said.

Quarterly upstream production--the extraction of crude oil and natural gas--is expected to be broadly flat on the first quarter. Oil production will be stable on quarter, while gas and low-carbon energy is set to fall slightly, BP said.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-24 0309ET