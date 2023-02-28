Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:54:38 2023-02-28 am EST
553.45 GBX   -0.85%
09:40aBP to Evaluate Second Phase Expansion for West Africa LNG Project
DJ
08:57aBP Plans Up to $2 Billion Investment in Green Hydrogen Production in Spain
MT
08:09aBP earmarks $2 billion to build Spanish green hydrogen hub
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP to Evaluate Second Phase Expansion for West Africa LNG Project

02/28/2023 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


BP PLC said on Monday that alongside its partners, the oil giant is to begin evaluating the second phase expansion for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project between Senegal and Mauritania as the first phase continues development.

The partnership--composed of BP, Senegalese state-owned oil-and-gas company Petrosen, Mauritania's national hydrocarbon corporation Societe Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures and the U.S. upstream group Kosmos Energy Ltd.--will evaluate a 2.5-3 million tons a year LNG expansion using a gravity-based structure as the basis in the GTA.

In addition, the partnership will also consider using electricity to help drive operational emissions lower as well as the development of new wells and subsea equipment, expanding existing GTA infrastructure.

"We aim to build on our strong collaboration with our partners, and the governments of Mauritania and Senegal, to further develop a long-term, successful energy hub in West Africa," Gordon Birrell, BP's executive vice president for operations and production, said in a statement.

"GTA continues to underpin our strategy to develop the most resilient hydrocarbons to help provide energy security today," he said.

One of Africa's deepest sea developments, the GTA is located 120km offshore West Africa at a water depth of 2,850 meters. The first phase of the project is currently under development with LNG production estimated at 2.3 million tons mainly destined for exports expected toward the end of this year.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0939ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.14% 557.7 Delayed Quote.17.54%
BRENT OIL 1.56% 83.35 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.61% 461.73 Real-time Quote.0.24%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. -2.16% 8.38 Delayed Quote.34.43%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.45% 151.33 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.42% 124.684 Real-time Quote.-38.97%
WTI 1.72% 77.218 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
All news about BP PLC
09:40aBP to Evaluate Second Phase Expansion for West Africa LNG Project
DJ
08:57aBP Plans Up to $2 Billion Investment in Green Hydrogen Production in Spain
MT
08:09aBP earmarks $2 billion to build Spanish green hydrogen hub
RE
07:22aBP Ends Publishing of Benchmark Global Energy Production Report After 70 Years
MT
05:16aBP Unit Castrol Unveils New Updated Logo
MT
03:52aAker Solutions Wins New Contract for Offshore Angola Field Development
MT
01:48aBP ends 70 years of publishing Statistical Review of World Energy
RE
02/27BP, Chevron Reportedly Sign MoU to Supply Yulong Petrochemical's Shandong Refinery
MT
02/27BP : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02/27China's Yulong Petrochemical Signs Crude Supply Deal With BP, Chevron
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,71 $
Average target price 7,40 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC17.54%120 668
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.41%450 047
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.04%181 881
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.43%75 945
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.76%56 397
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION4.64%50 124