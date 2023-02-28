BP to Evaluate Second Phase Expansion for West Africa LNG Project

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

BP PLC said on Monday that alongside its partners, the oil giant is to begin evaluating the second phase expansion for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project between Senegal and Mauritania as the first phase continues development.

The partnership--composed of BP, Senegalese state-owned oil-and-gas company Petrosen, Mauritania's national hydrocarbon corporation Societe Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures and the U.S. upstream group Kosmos Energy Ltd.--will evaluate a 2.5-3 million tons a year LNG expansion using a gravity-based structure as the basis in the GTA.

In addition, the partnership will also consider using electricity to help drive operational emissions lower as well as the development of new wells and subsea equipment, expanding existing GTA infrastructure.

"We aim to build on our strong collaboration with our partners, and the governments of Mauritania and Senegal, to further develop a long-term, successful energy hub in West Africa," Gordon Birrell, BP's executive vice president for operations and production, said in a statement.

"GTA continues to underpin our strategy to develop the most resilient hydrocarbons to help provide energy security today," he said.

One of Africa's deepest sea developments, the GTA is located 120km offshore West Africa at a water depth of 2,850 meters. The first phase of the project is currently under development with LNG production estimated at 2.3 million tons mainly destined for exports expected toward the end of this year.

