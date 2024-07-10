BP on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with real estate investment trust Simon Property Group to install and operate more than 900 ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers at 75 upscale shopping malls across the U.S.

In a statement, the energy major said its BP Pulse subsidiary will deliver charging bays that "support nearly every make and model of EVs on the market today" across all 75 Simon mall locations, with the first site expected to be available to the public in early 2026.

BP said the deal is part of its goal to deliver charging infrastructure in locations based on customer demand through third-party collaboration and new-to-industry builds.

The company said it is installing chargers at certain branded convenience stores and through its 280 travel centers and truck stops owned by its Travel Centers of America unit.

OPIS in February reported that BP plans to expand its charging network at BP and Amoco gasoline stations across the U.S.

BP last year said it would install Tesla's ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers at its U.S. retail fuel stations beginning in 2025. The company also said earlier that it plans to spend $1 billion on its U.S. charging business and build large-scale "gigahub" charging networks near airports and major metropolitan areas.

BP Pulse has a network of over 33,900 charging bays worldwide and the company aims to roll out more than 100,000 by 2030. The number of charge points in the BP Pulse network has increased by 35% year to year, it said.

