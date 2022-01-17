BP to Support Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Developments in Oman

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

BP PLC said Monday that it has signed an agreement with the government of Oman to support the potential development of a multiple-gigawatt renewable energy and green hydrogen project in the country by 2030.

The oil-and-gas company said that as part of the deal it will assess solar and wind data from 8,000 square kilometers of land in Oman. This will be used to support future developments of renewable projects, and the energy could potentially be used for green hydrogen production.

"This partnership represents a significant evolution of bp's business in Oman and is aligned with bp's strategy, which includes rapidly growing our developed renewable generating capacity and to take early positions in hydrogen," BP said.

