Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/14 11:35:25 am
388.55 GBX   +1.38%
01:11aBP to Support Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Developments in Oman
DJ
12:52aOman teams up with BP in renewable energy development
RE
01/16BP, Equinor Finalize Contracts For New York Offshore Wind Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP to Support Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Developments in Oman

01/17/2022 | 01:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada


BP PLC said Monday that it has signed an agreement with the government of Oman to support the potential development of a multiple-gigawatt renewable energy and green hydrogen project in the country by 2030.

The oil-and-gas company said that as part of the deal it will assess solar and wind data from 8,000 square kilometers of land in Oman. This will be used to support future developments of renewable projects, and the energy could potentially be used for green hydrogen production.

"This partnership represents a significant evolution of bp's business in Oman and is aligned with bp's strategy, which includes rapidly growing our developed renewable generating capacity and to take early positions in hydrogen," BP said.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 0111ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.38% 388.55 Delayed Quote.17.61%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -1.09% 36.15 Delayed Quote.5.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 86.3 Delayed Quote.7.95%
WTI -0.24% 84.241 Delayed Quote.8.53%
All news about BP PLC
01:11aBP to Support Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Developments in Oman
DJ
12:52aOman teams up with BP in renewable energy development
RE
01/16BP, Equinor Finalize Contracts For New York Offshore Wind Projects
MT
01/14BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/14BP Says EV Charging Will Surpass Profitability of Fuel Pumps
MT
01/14BP Extends Forecourt Convenience Deal With M&S Food
MT
01/14For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race
RE
01/14Fast Charging Profitability Expected To Surpass Petrol, BP Exec Says
MT
01/14BP : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/14Marks & Spencer, bp Agree to Extend Food Stores Deal to 2030
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 070 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float -
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 5,57 $
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC17.61%104 352
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.45%304 266
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.89%248 594
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.21%217 759
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.19%77 035
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION16.80%46 009