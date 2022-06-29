Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-06-29 am EDT
397.70 GBX   +0.16%
05:17pBP to cover travel expenses for health treatment after Roe v. Wade
RE
02:40pEcuador's Oriente crude exports suspended, Napo flowing amid force majeure
RE
02:01pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
BP to cover travel expenses for health treatment after Roe v. Wade

06/29/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Logo of British Petrol BP is seen at petrol station in Pienkow

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil producer BP PLC on Wednesday said it will assist U.S. employees with travel expenses for covered health-care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.

The company made the decision following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which eliminated the constitutional right for an abortion in the United States.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.16% 397.7 Delayed Quote.20.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.95% 115.59 Delayed Quote.51.70%
WTI -2.03% 109.631 Delayed Quote.46.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 193 B - -
Net income 2022 -4 934 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,3x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 92 045 M 92 045 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,82 $
Average target price 6,11 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC20.33%92 422
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.53%385 508
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.77%294 604
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.74%203 228
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.83%70 113
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.48.91%51 229