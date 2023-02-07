Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:53:38 2023-02-07 am EST
498.95 GBX   +4.31%
03:46aBP posts bumper profit, ups 2022 dividend 11% amid price rises
AN
03:41aUK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7 billion
AQ
03:29aBP reiterates equal spending on hydrocarbons, energy transition by 2030
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP underlying profit soars on higher oil and gas prices

02/07/2023 | 03:10am EST
(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Tuesday said underlying replacement profit more than doubled in 2022 and was hight in the fourth quarter, in line with increasing natural gas and oil sales from rising prices.

The London-based oil major said 2022 underlying replacement cost profit was USD27.65 billion, multiplying from USD12.82 billion in 2021, or to USD46.04 billion from USD22.34 billion before interest and tax.

This was underpinned by rising underlying pretax RC profit in gas and low carbon energy to USD16.06 billion from USD7.53 billion, and to USD20.22 billion from USD10.29 billion in oil productions and operations.

In the three months that ended December 31, underlying pretax RC profit was up 32% USD9.32 billion from USD7.05 billion a year earlier; for gas and lower carbon energy, it rose 43% to USD3.15 billion from USD2.21 billion; and for oil production and operations, it was up 10 to USD4.43 billion from USD4.02 billion.

Across the full year, BP's performance soared, owing to rising natural gas and oil prices across the year.

For all of 2022, sales and other operating revenue was USD241.39 billion, up 53% from USD157.74 billion in 2021, while pretax profit ticked down to USD18.04 billion from USD18.08 billion, due to a net impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed asset, as well as higher purchases and other expenses.

Looking ahead, BP said it expects oil prices to be supported by recovering demand from China. For gas prices, BP said the outlook depends on the pace of Chinese demand recovery and weather in the Northern Hemisphere

BP also declared a quarterly dividend of 6.61 US cents per share, up 21% from 5.46 cents, taking its 2022 total dividend to 24.082 cents, rising 11% from 21.630 cents.

Shares in BP were up 3.1% to 493.16 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.87% 496.75 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRENT OIL 1.29% 82.46 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.77% 115.9191 Real-time Quote.-46.15%
WTI 1.45% 75.585 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,75 $
Average target price 6,90 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC0.73%103 398
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.47%456 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-9.26%177 351
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.02%75 860
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.02%52 850
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION3.84%49 382