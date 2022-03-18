Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/18 05:51:52 am EDT
363.5 GBX   -1.24%
05:45aBERNARD LOONEY : BP CEO Looney's 2021 pay package more than doubles to around $5.9 million
RE
05:36aBP urges shareholders to oppose Follow This climate resolution at AGM
RE
05:11aBP : Full governance report 2021
PU
BP urges shareholders to oppose Follow This climate resolution at AGM

03/18/2022 | 05:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BP logo is seen at a BP gas station in Manhattan, New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's board on Friday recommended investors vote against a shareholder resolution filed by Dutch activist group Follow This urging the British energy company to accelerate its energy transition strategy.

In a report ahead of its May 12 annual general meeting, BP said that the resolution was "unclear, generic, disruptive and would create confusion as to board and shareholder accountabilities".

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 9 667 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,45%
Capitalization 93 772 M 93 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,84 $
Average target price 6,19 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Melody B. Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC11.36%93 772
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION29.07%334 369
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.72%312 465
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.79%207 632
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.83%73 183
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.24.30%44 547