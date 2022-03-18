BP urges shareholders to oppose Follow This climate resolution at AGM
03/18/2022 | 05:36am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - BP's board on Friday recommended investors vote against a shareholder resolution filed by Dutch activist group Follow This urging the British energy company to accelerate its energy transition strategy.
In a report ahead of its May 12 annual general meeting, BP said that the resolution was "unclear, generic, disruptive and would create confusion as to board and shareholder accountabilities".