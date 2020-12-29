Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP well comes up empty at promising Ironbark gas prospect off Australia

12/29/2020 | 02:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Tuesday it has found no oil or gas at its Ironbark-1 exploration well off Western Australia, in what had been seen as a multi-trillion cubic feet gas prospect.

The result marked a big disappointment for BP's partners in the prospect, which had been seen as a potential gas supplier to the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, where BP is a co-owner, within five to 10 years.

"BP Australia can confirm that no significant hydrocarbons have been found at the Ironbark exploration well in Western Australia," the company said in an emailed statement.

It said the well, which was drilled to a total depth of 5,618 metres, will be plugged and abandoned, but had no further comment.

"Bugger. A very disappointing result for us all," New Zelaand Oil and Gas Chief Executive Andrew Jefferies said in a statement.

"Ironbark was a world scale prospect in a highly prospective address, and it needed drilling. We got an answer, but it was not the one we wanted," he said.

NZOG and Cue Energy Resources said it would take several months to understand the implications for the Deep Mungaroo play.

Partners in the permit are BP, the operator with a 42.5% stake, Cue with 21.5%, Beach Energy with 21% and NZOG with a 15% stake.

Cue's shares plunged 59%, NZOG's shares slid 30%, and Beach's shares ended down 4.3%.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 2.19% 1.865 End-of-day quote.-25.70%
BP PLC -0.11% 261.95 Delayed Quote.-44.23%
CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED -4.26% 0.225 End-of-day quote.73.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.14% 51.48 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
WTI 0.86% 48.18 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,25x
Yield 2020 7,61%
Capitalization 71 912 M 71 344 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,36 $
Last Close Price 3,57 $
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-44.23%71 344
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.18%176 486
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.57%173 051
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.80%69 777
NESTE OYJ90.01%55 292
PTT-6.82%38 819
