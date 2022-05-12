BP wins shareholder support for climate strategy

* Shareholder climate resolution rejected
* CEO warns UK windfall tax could impact future investments
LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - BP shareholders on
Thursday backed the energy company's climate strategy, while
fewer investors than last year supported a resolution filed by
an activist group urging faster action to battle climate change.
The vote at BP's annual general meeting came as the British
government faced growing pressure to hit BP and its rivals with
a windfall tax after energy companies posted a surge in profits
on the back of rocketing oil and gas prices in recent
weeks.
BP's chief executive, Bernard Looney, told the meeting that
a windfall tax would not change the company's 18 billion pound
($22 billion) investment plans in Britain to 2030, though fiscal
instability would be disruptive in the longer term.
BP's energy transition strategy includes cutting greenhouse
gas emissions from the production and sale of oil, gas and other
products to net zero by 2050, with a number of short- and
medium-term targets.
The London-based company also plans to slash its oil and gas
output by 40% and boost its renewable power business by 20-fold
by 2030.
The non-binding resolution on Looney's climate strategy won
the backing of 88.53% of shareholders, according to official
results.
BP's climate targets are "relatively ambitious," but
"further disclosures and a strengthening of targets will be
required to convince most investors that its strategy is
consistent" with U.N.-backed targets of limiting global warming
to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, Bruce
Duguid, head of stewardship at investment firm Hermes EOS, said
at the meeting.
A resolution filed by the activist shareholder group Follow
This that urged BP to set "inspirational" emission reduction
targets, and which was opposed by the company's board, won the
support of 14.86% of shareholders.
That was below the 20.6% support last year for a similar
resolution filed by Follow This.
"Investors' short-termism, fueled by the current windfall
profits of BP, might have prevailed over the medium-term risk of
value destruction caused by the climate crisis,” Follow This
founder Mark van Baal said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; editing by David
Evans and Leslie Adler)