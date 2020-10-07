Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP : works on reinforcing security at Azerbaijan facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

BAKU (Reuters) - British oil major BP is looking to beef up security at its facilities in Azerbaijan after reports of alleged attacks on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, the main route for Azeri oil exports, it said on Wednesday.

Fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region erupted on Sept. 27 and has since escalated to its deadliest level since the 1990s.

The clashes have not affected energy supplies from the region but have put energy markets on edge.

Azerbaijan said late on Tuesday that it thwarted missile attacks in the vicinity of the oil pipelines including the BTC, which accounts for about 80% of Azeri oil pipeline exports, carrying more than 500,000 barrels of oil per day.

Armenia has denied it targeted the energy infrastructure.

"We are especially worried about yesterday's reports of a missile attack, which was intercepted and destroyed by Azerbaijan's air defence systems in the vicinity of BTC and SCP (South Caucasus Pipeline) export pipelines," BP said in a statement.

"While the security of all assets which BP operates on behalf of the Azerbaijan government and our partners is provided by the Azerbaijani government, we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in an effort to take necessary measures to provide the protection of our personnel, operations and assets."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow, Nailia Bagirova in Baku and Nvard Hovhannisyan in Yerevan; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BP PLC
09:45aWho's afraid of Big Oil? Not us, says German renewables firm wpd
RE
09:40aBP : works on reinforcing security at Azerbaijan facilities
RE
06:04aDespite shift, energy giants fall short of U.N. climate goals- study
RE
05:54aDespite shift, energy giants fall short of U.N. climate goals -study
RE
05:12aStorm-weary offshore energy firms prep for massive hurricane
RE
02:23aFACTBOX : Commodities and energy trading firm scandals
RE
10/06U.S. Gulf oil platforms shutting as Hurricane Delta strengthens
RE
10/06Companies Give Up Cash Cushions to Buy Back Debt
DJ
10/06Premier abandons BP deal in North Sea after takeover
RE
10/06Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 B - -
Net income 2020 -20 824 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,93x
Yield 2020 9,46%
Capitalization 57 523 M 57 870 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,63 $
Last Close Price 2,84 $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-53.28%57 870
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD47.38%191 170
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.15%141 181
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%65 460
NESTE OYJ49.13%41 862
PTT-25.00%30 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group