Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
457.80 GBX   -0.36%
12:40pBP works toward a phased restart of Whiting refinery after fire
RE
10:16aBP Working Towards Phased Restart Of Whiting, Indiana, Refinery - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
08:12aBp South Africa Joins AEW 2022 as Platinum Sponsor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP works toward a phased restart of Whiting refinery after fire

08/29/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A British Petroleum logo is seen at a petrol station in south London

(Reuters) - BP Plc on Monday said it was making significant progress towards a phased restart of its 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery that was shut after an electrical fire last week.

"We are working with our partners to secure fuel for the Midwest region," the company said, adding that the Aug. 24 fire at the Whiting refinery was limited to a single electrical system but led to loss of utilities in other parts of the refinery.

The company is making progress in restoring the utilities needed to bring the plant back to normal operations, it added.

Whiting is the sixth-biggest by capacity in the United States and the company's largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BP PLC
12:40pBP works toward a phased restart of Whiting refinery after fire
RE
10:16aBP Working Towards Phased Restart Of Whiting, Indiana, Refinery - Bloomberg Reporter Tw..
RE
08:12aBp South Africa Joins AEW 2022 as Platinum Sponsor
AQ
07:35aAker Solutions and Aker BP award Valhall LOI to Rosenberg Worley
AQ
07:18aBp South Africa Joins AEW 2022 as Platinum Sponsor bp South Africa's platinum sponsorsh..
AQ
08/27U.S issues fuel, truck driver waivers after BP Whiting shutdown
RE
08/27U.S waiving truck driver rules after BP Whiting shutdown
RE
08/25BP Keeps Operations Suspended at US Refinery Units Affected by Electrical Fire
MT
08/25BP PLC : Security operations
CO
08/24British Energy Giant BP Halts Operations At US Refinery Units Affected By Electrical Fi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 243 B - -
Net income 2022 2 301 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 101 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC38.52%101 104
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.94%407 887
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.25%319 864
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.55%208 150
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.23%71 520
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION63.06%52 026