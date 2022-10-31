Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-10-31 pm EDT
479.80 GBX   +1.45%
Biden to ask Congress to act if oil cos don't lower costs, White House says

10/31/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a reception in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will call on oil and gas companies to invest some of their record profits in lowering costs for American families, a White House official said.

"And if they don't, he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to pay tax penalties and face other restrictions," the official said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.45% 479.8 Delayed Quote.43.10%
BRENT OIL -2.67% 91.62 Delayed Quote.20.86%
WTI -3.41% 85.398 Delayed Quote.17.28%
