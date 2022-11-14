Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:23 2022-11-14 am EST
480.88 GBX   +0.52%
10:04aBig gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27
RE
09:21aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:01aETF Preview: ETFs, Stock Futures Edge Lower Premarket Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Big gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27

11/14/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a gas flare at Portovaya Bay in the Gulf of Finland

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The heads of two big natural gas companies told Reuters on Monday they were seeking to use the setting of the COP27 international climate summit to bill their industry as a leader in the fight against global warming.

The charm offensive by gas producers EQT and NewMed Energy reflected the friendlier reception enjoyed by some fossil fuel companies at this year's U.N. climate negotiations in Egypt, following years in which they were ostracized as the chief villains of global warming.

"The most important thing is for people to see America's largest natural gas producer here at COP27 as a symbol that we're going to be a leader in energy transition," Toby Rice, EQT's chief Executive, told Reuters on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

"We're meeting with some political leaders in different countries, we're meeting with some environmental groups to talk about this plan," he said.

While gas emits far less carbon dioxide than coal when it is burned, producing it and getting it to market is known to lead to significant leaks of methane - a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide.


GRAPHIC: Record high carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels -

The United States and the EU are driving an international effort to crack down on oil and gas industry methane leaks, something they say is critical to reaching a global goal to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The chief of NewMed Energy which owns a stake in Israel's huge Leviathan gasfield, said it was taking a similar approach to the conference, which was also visited by BP's and TotalEnergies' chief executives, the latter promoting an emissions cutting iniative for gas producers.

"The world has changed, people have better understanding that upstream (gas) companies are not the enemy. Emissions is the enemy," Yossi Abu said, referring to Israel using NewMed's gas to replace coal-fired coal production.

"We're seeing globally people taking a much more realistic approach, developing renewables but also developing a lot of natural gas."

However, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said last week that countries scrambling to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals.

"These fossil fuel companies are what have driven the climate to breaking point, with global heating now already at 1.2 Celsius. And yet their solution to this climate crisis is more fossil fuels," said Mohamed Adow, Director at climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa.

Coal power plants produced a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, more than any other single source, according to the International Energy Agency.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here:

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.07% 478.9 Delayed Quote.44.75%
BRENT OIL -1.57% 95.2 Delayed Quote.23.02%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.14% 460.88 Real-time Quote.-14.14%
NEWMED ENERGY - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 0.71% 8.56 End-of-day quote.27.32%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.11% 152.99 Real-time Quote.-12.54%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 6.37% 312.0611 Real-time Quote.67.91%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.21% 57.12 Real-time Quote.27.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.31% 60.926 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
WTI -1.87% 88.034 Delayed Quote.18.00%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.31% 17.62 End-of-day quote.20.44%
All news about BP PLC
10:04aBig gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27
RE
09:21aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:01aETF Preview: ETFs, Stock Futures Edge Lower Premarket Monday
MT
07:16aIN BRIEF: BP ships first liquefied natural gas from Mozambique
AN
07:05aBP Begins Liquefied Natural Gas Shipments from Mozambique Project
MT
06:18aBP workers at Rotterdam refinery begin work slowdown - union
RE
06:02aBP Staff Plans Work-to-Rule Strike at Dutch Refinery to Demand Higher Wages
MT
05:52aBP Starts Shipping Liquefied Natural Gas From Mozambique Project
MT
05:20aBP workers at Rotterdam refinery to start work-to-rule action, says union
RE
11/13Italian Energy Group Eni Says Mozambique's First LNG Cargo From Coral Sul Project Sets ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 232 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,63 $
Average target price 6,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC44.75%102 362
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION86.22%469 280
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.13%207 497
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%68 425
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION89.45%56 816
PHILLIPS 6653.60%52 604