BP : Jefferies raises its recommendation

March 04, 2024 at 08:16 am EST Share

Jefferies raises its recommendation on bp from 'hold' to 'buy' and increases its price target by 10% to £5.7, implying a TSR (total shareholder return) of around 30% estimated for the energy group's stock.



The broker expects the British major's shares to continue to close the valuation gap with its peers, pointing to a free cash flow yield of 17% for 2024, compared with 14% for the European sector.



Jefferies justifies this expectation by 'a greater focus on distributions, reduced capital expenditure risk and relatively conservative consensus earnings growth forecasts'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.