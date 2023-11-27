BP : RBC raises its target price

RBC on Monday renewed its 'outperform' rating on bp shares, while raising its target price from 550 pence to 625 pence.



Since its strategic review, which was welcomed by the market at the beginning of the year, the British oil giant's share price has underperformed that of its peers due to disappointing results and the surprise departure of its CEO, the analyst points out in a note.



These lacklustre publications have not reassured us that the 2025 and 2030 target horizons will be met, just as the lack of clarity regarding the evolution of general management has also weighed on the shares, believes RBC.



At current levels, however, the stock is undervaluing the strength of the business, continues RBC, which expects interim CEO Murray Auchincloss to be confirmed in his role.



'With this confirmation in sight, and a credit rating upgrade in the pipeline, we believe the risk/reward profile is oriented favorably', concludes RBC.



