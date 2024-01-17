Bp: TechnipFMC selected for Mad Dog field extension project

January 17, 2024 at 09:53 am EST Share

TechnipFMC announces that it has been awarded a 'significant' contract by bp for the Mad Dog field extension project.



As a reminder, TechnipFMC uses the term 'significant' for contracts between $75 and $250 million.



TechnipFMC will install a pipeline and umbilical connecting three new wells to the Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico. The company will also manufacture and install pipeline end terminations.



' We have a long-standing relationship with bp, underpinned by close collaboration. This partnership, combined with our strong installation and execution capabilities, enables us to meet bp's schedule to expand production in the Mad Dog field', commented Jonathan Landes, President Subsea of TechnipFM.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.