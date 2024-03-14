Bp: acquisition of a major truck stop in Kent

bp announces the acquisition by bp pulse, its electric vehicle charging brand, of full ownership of one of Europe's largest truck stops, Ashford International Truckstop, located in Kent in south-east England.



The Truckstop's proximity to Dover and the Eurotunnel, where 3.5 million HGVs cross the Channel every year, offers bp pulse the opportunity to support HGV operators in their transition to electric vehicles," he explains.



bp pulse plans to transform the site with multi-megawatt chargers for HGVs. Once installed, the charging stations will link the UK to bp pulse's German charging corridors.



