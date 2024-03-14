Bp: acquisition of a major truck stop in Kent
The Truckstop's proximity to Dover and the Eurotunnel, where 3.5 million HGVs cross the Channel every year, offers bp pulse the opportunity to support HGV operators in their transition to electric vehicles," he explains.
bp pulse plans to transform the site with multi-megawatt chargers for HGVs. Once installed, the charging stations will link the UK to bp pulse's German charging corridors.
