Bp: agreement with BWT Alpine F1 Team

December 14, 2023

bp announces that it has signed an agreement with BWT Alpine F1 Team to support its efforts towards carbon neutrality at its site in Enstone (Oxfordshire), where the team designs, develops, manufactures and builds parts and systems for its Formula 1 cars.



As part of the agreement, the energy group will deploy its metering equipment (DIGBOX) and data analysis portal to assess energy consumption in real time at BWT Alpine F1 Team's Enstone site.



bp will also provide advice on reducing energy consumption, as well as advice on cheaper zero-carbon solutions to help BWT Alpine F1 Team reduce its carbon footprint.



