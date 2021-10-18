bp and Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK have successfully tested the first digital in-truck ‎fuel payment system in the UK, running a successful pilot trial with Wren Kitchens.

The ground-breaking new app-based system, bp In-Truck Pay, makes fuel purchasing ‎and management faster, more efficient and more secure for both truck drivers and ‎fleet managers. The app has been developed for the latest-generation Mercedes-‎Benz Actros, which can be specified with Multimedia Cockpit, Interactive. This ‎incorporates the Truck App Portal, an open platform that can be used by fleet ‎managers to easily assign apps to their vehicles via their Multi-Touch Display.

Automatically relaying purchases, mileage and other data back to base, In-Truck Pay ‎eliminates errors, provides accurate information to managers and removes the need ‎for drivers to enter mileage themselves.

bp In-Truck Pay is designed specifically for fleet operators to help get drivers back ‎on the road faster. It requires just three simple steps - drivers confirm the site, ‎unlock the pump and refuel.

The truck directly logs the fuel transaction - paying for the fuel itself. Drivers don't ‎need to pay in the shop or to enter data. And there is no need for fuel cards, ‎removing complications from managing lost or damaged cards and the risk of ‎fraudulent card use.‎

When Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK launched its new Actros range in 2019, it polled ‎customers to ask them what type of app they would like developers to offer that ‎could help their businesses. Top of the list was 'solutions that address refuelling ‎issues.' This is exactly what bp In-Truck Pay does.‎

In the pilot trial, Mercedes-Benz truck customer Wren Kitchens - the winner of no ‎fewer than five trophies at this month's prestigious Motor Transport Awards - used ‎bp In-Truck Pay with 11 vehicles from its fleet.

Lee Thompson-Halls, national fleet manager for Wren Kitchens, said: "We strive to ‎always be ahead of the game, and trialling innovative initiatives like this means we ‎can potentially drive progress within our business, and, ultimately, the logistics ‎sector as a whole.‎

‎"The trials have shown an increase in efficiency, with savings of approximately five ‎minutes per transaction. When you add that up over time, it will have a hugely ‎positive impact on our business, which delivers over 100,000 kitchens per year ‎across the UK. Not only that, but it will also be beneficial for our drivers, by creating a ‎safer and quicker way to pay for fuel."‎

Alexandru Eftimiu, bp's VP fleet Europe, said: "We aim to provide innovative digital ‎solutions to make customers' lives easier. bp In-Truck Pay shifts how we connect ‎with our customers through digital and online platforms. It makes life easier and ‎more convenient for both managers and drivers of commercial fleets. We've already ‎received fantastic feedback from Wren Kitchens and look forward to bringing bp In-‎Truck Pay to other customers and countries in due course."

Richard Skidmore, head of customer service delivery, Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, ‎commented: "Connectivity is integral to the strategy of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. bp In-‎Truck Pay demonstrates perfectly how the Truck App Portal can amplify the benefit ‎of running Mercedes-Benz trucks by helping customers to save money, increase ‎efficiency and retain drivers. We are proud of the part our Connectivity team has ‎played in the development of this app that has the potential to transform the way in ‎which operators may purchase their fuel."‎