    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
489.45 GBX   -1.62%
12:51pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:36pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:34pBp : announces non-executive director appointment
PU
Bp : announces non-executive director appointment

12/01/2022 | 12:34pm EST
bp announces non-executive director appointment
Release date:
1 December 2022

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Hina Nagarajan as a non-executive director. Her appointment will take effect from 1 March 2023.

Ms Nagarajan has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Spirits Limited (Diageo plc's listed Indian subsidiary) since July 2021. Ms Nagarajan is also a member of the Board of The Advertising Standards Council of India and is a Director and Co-chairperson of International Spirits and Wines Association of India. Prior to joining Diageo, Ms Nagarajan spent over 30 years in the FMCG industry and held several leadership positions at Reckitt, Mary Kay India and Nestle India.

Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Hina to bp. Hina has a proven track record in business transformation and development in complex emerging markets. In particular, she brings deep and wide-ranging experience in customer-focused FMCG businesses, an area of increasing strategic importance for bp. The board will benefit greatly from her insights and experience and we look forward to working with her."

At the date of this announcement Ms Nagarajan is currently the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at United Spirits Limited (Diageo plc's listed Indian subsidiary). Within the last five years, Ms Nagarajan has been a Non-Executive Director at two other companies which were publicly quoted during such time: Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc and Seychelles Breweries Limited. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.

Further information Contacts

bp press office, London: +44 (0)7831 095541, bppress@bp.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 230 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,94 $
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC52.13%107 337
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.65%458 531
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.34%213 029
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.10%72 551
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION90.36%57 088
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION77.90%51 514