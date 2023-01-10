Advanced search
Bp : brings green energy and jobs to Ohio with construction of new utility-scale solar project
PU
01/09FTSE 100 slips back after morning leap
AN
01/09BP : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
Bp : brings green energy and jobs to Ohio with construction of new utility-scale solar project

01/10/2023 | 09:13am EST
bp brings green energy and jobs to Ohio with construction of new utility-scale solar project
Release date:
10 January 2023
  • bp's 134 megawatt dc (107MWac) Arche solar project is now under construction in Fulton County, Ohio; Power Purchase Agreement secured with Meta
  • At full capacity, Arche's renewable power could avoid more than 155,900 metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions annually - equivalent to 34,000 fuel-burning cars
  • Arche is expected to create around 200 jobs during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local public services over the life of the project

bp announced today its 134MWdc (107MWac) Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, is beginning construction, helping support the global transition to lower carbon energy. Arche is expected to create around 200 US jobs across the supply chain during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local schools and other public services over the life of the project.

bp has secured a power-purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the project, bringing together two major corporations to address greenhouse-gas emissions and support renewable-energy growth in the US. Once completed, Arche will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes.

bp America chairman and president Dave Lawler said: "This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy, and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions. It's another example of bp partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company - one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize."

bp's 50:50 joint-venture partner, global solar leader Lightsource bp, developed the project on behalf of bp and is managing construction.

Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta, added: "We appreciate bp's partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy. In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio."

McCarthy Building Companies' Renewable Energy & Storage team was selected as the main contractor for the project, which will include installation of ultra-low carbon solar panels and smart solar trackers from US-based manufacturers First Solar and Nextracker, respectively.

The project is part of bp's plans to develop 20GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2025 and 50GW by 2030.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is heavily investing in low carbon energy businesses in the US and globally including bioenergy, e-mobility, renewables and hydrogen. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $135 billion in the economy since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

Further information Contacts

bp press office, US: +44 20 7496 4076, uspress@bp.com

Cautionary statement

This document contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'targets', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp. Actual results or outcomes, may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed under "Risk factors" in bp's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and in any of our more recent public reports.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 14:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
