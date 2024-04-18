Bp: changes in the management team

April 18, 2024 at 04:08 am EDT Share

bp is to simplify its organizational structure and announces changes to the management team.



bp will continue to have three businesses - production and operations, low-carbon gas and power, and customers and products - through trading and shipping.



The current organization will now be supported by five functions: finance; technology; strategy, sustainability and business; people and culture; and legal.



These changes will reduce the complexity of the hierarchical chain. BP's management team will be reduced to ten members. BP's financial reporting structure remains unchanged' says the group.



William Lin, previously head of regions, businesses and solutions, will now lead the low-carbon gas and energy business. Emeka Emembolu will lead bp's technology function.



Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, said: 'We need to act as a simpler, more focused and higher value-added business. These changes will help us to do that, reducing complexity within bp, enabling our team to focus on delivering our priorities and increasing the value of bp. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.