Bp: completes acquisition of Getec Energie

bp announces the acquisition of Getec Energie, one of the leading independent energy suppliers for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Germany.



This acquisition expands bp's European presence in the supply of C&I electricity and gas. It enables us to provide integrated energy solutions directly to existing and new customers in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.



' The acquisition of Getec Energie, with more than twenty years of experience, expertise and customer relationships, aligns with and will accelerate the implementation of bp's strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering energy solutions to customers. It will strengthen bp's capabilities and increase its interface with customers in both established (electricity and gas) and developing (renewable energy, biogas and hydrogen) energy markets' says the group.



