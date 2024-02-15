Bp: new milestone for the GTA liquefied natural gas project
Operated by bp with its partners Kosmos Energy, PETROSEN and SMH, the vessel will be involved in phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project.
Phase 1 of GTA is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year. This innovative project is expected to produce LNG for over 20 years, enabling Mauritania and Senegal to become a global LNG hub.
' The successful and safe arrival of the FLNG vessel is another step forward for phase 1 of GTA and demonstrates the commitment of our team and partners to the safe completion of this project', commented Emil Ismayilov, BP's Senior Vice President for Mauritania and Senegal.
