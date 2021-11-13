Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/12 11:36:06 am
341.15 GBX   -1.16%
Bp : supports UK government's plan to ‘build back greener'

11/13/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bernard gives bp backing to UK Prime Minister's green industrial revolution plans and explains what we are doing that supports them

This morning, Boris Johnson laid out an ambitious plan for the UK to lead a 'green industrial revolution'.

As both a major UK energy provider and global company HQed here, we strongly support the PM's vision for the UK to #BuildBackBetter and reach net zero by 2050.

We have set the same ambition for bp, but our alignment with the plan goes well beyond that.

"As both a major UK energy provider and global company HQed here, we strongly support the PM's vision for the UK to #BuildBackBetter and reach net zero by 2050."

Bernard Looney, bp CEO

Drax biomass domes on Teesside, where bp is leading a CCUS project

The UK is aiming to store 10 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030. On Teesside, we operate ̶ on behalf of our partners ̶ what we hope will be the nation's first major CCUSproject and maybe the world's first zero-carbon industrial cluster.


The plan also calls for a 'hydrogen town' and 40GW of offshorewind by 2030 - both forms of energy are big parts of our future plans.

And, as we've said before, we back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars/vans in 2030 - despite the impact on our fuels business.

bp's Lingen refinery in Germany, where a project to develop green hydrogen is planned

We already operate the UK's largest EV charging network and aim to double it in the next 10 years, so we welcome the plan's expansion of EV infrastructure.


By prioritizing this issue and backing it with good policy and sufficient funding, the government will spur on greater private sectorinvestment and make the UK a global leader in the energy transition.


It's the right thing for the world, a tremendous business opportunity and we're excited to play our part.

What bp is doing Here are a few of the projects we are undertaking in the drive towards our own net zero target at bp - some of which will also help to support the UK's proposed green industrial revolution plans:

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 16:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 9 683 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 90 733 M 90 736 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Average target price 5,31 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC33.79%90 736
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.83%270 186
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD28.67%221 508
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.26%220 200
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%73 943
NESTE OYJ-18.75%41 269