Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bp : to deliver its first carbon offset LNG cargo to Sempra's Energía Costa Azul receiving terminal in Mexico

07/17/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

bpGM, Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. ('IEnova'), today announced that they have entered into a contract for the delivery and receipt of the companies' first carbon offset Liquefied Natural Gas ('LNG') cargo. The cargo is expected to be delivered to the Energía Costa Azul (ECA) terminal in Mexico on July 16, 2021 and it will be sourced from bp's global LNG portfolio.

Global demand for natural gas and LNG is expected to continue to grow. IEnova and Sempra LNG each intend to continue supporting this growth by diversifying their offerings, including developing bundled carbon offset LNG products to help meet customers' demand.

'Natural gas has a key role to play in getting the world to net zero. This new offer further demonstrates our determination to remain one of the world's leading and most innovative LNG suppliers. The development and continuous improvement of a clear and reliable methodology for quantifying the carbon intensity of our LNG supply chain is an important step in helping our customers deliver their sustainability goals and supports our ambition to help the world get to net zero.'

Carol Howle, EVP of trading & shipping

Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra LNG said: 'We are excited to advance our goal to lower GHG emission intensity at our LNG facilities. Sempra LNG continues to build a strong business portfolio focused on sustainability and the global energy transition.'

Carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane(CH4) emissions associated with the LNG cargo, from wellhead to discharge terminal, will be estimated using bp's GHG quantification methodology for LNG. The methodology has been developed following relevant international standards and may be updated from time to time.

These estimated emissions will be offset by retiring a corresponding amount of carbon credits, sourced from a Mexican afforestation project from bp's vetted portfolio of offsets on behalf of Sempra LNG.

Carol Howle, EVP of trading & shipping at bp said: 'Natural gas has a key role to play in getting the world to net zero. This new offer further demonstrates our determination to remain one of the world's leading and most innovative LNG suppliers. The development and continuous improvement of a clear and reliable methodology for quantifying the carbon intensity of our LNG supply chain is an important step in helping our customers deliver their sustainability goals and supports our ambition to help the world get to net zero.'

Sharon Weintraub, SVP, gas and power trading international at bp said: 'Delivering carbon offset LNG is an important part of meeting growing global energy demand. For bp, this is part of continuing to meet growing customer demands for new energy solutions that will amplify value for our business. For customers, this means access to exciting initiatives that can help them in pursuing their sustainability strategies by quantifying the carbon intensity associated with the LNG supply from bp's diverse portfolio of LNG sources and then offsetting those emissions.'

More widely, bp has set out specific GHG reductions and other aims for 2030 in support of its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. bp does not intend to rely on carbon credits to meet its 2030 aims.

Tania Ortiz, CEO of IEnova added: 'We are pleased to work with Sempra LNG to help deliver the much-needed natural gas to customers in Mexico in a sustainable manner. We are always looking for new ways we can create value not only through the safe and responsible operation of our facilities, but also by contributing toward the energy transition.'

Sempra LNG and IEnova are currently constructing liquefaction facilities that will be located adjacent to ECA. Although this carbon off-set LNG cargo is from bp's global LNG portfolio, ECA will continue to serve the needs of its existing customers, including from the receipt of multiple LNG cargoes each year pursuant to a long-term sales and purchase agreement between bp and its partners in Tangguh LNG and Sempra LNG.

Sempra LNG has established a goal to operate its existing LNG infrastructure at a GHG emissions intensity 20% less than its 2020 baseline and expects to establish additional goals by 2025, as the company continues to grow and bring more projects online.

About bp

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. bpGM is a wholly owned subsidiary of bp p.l.c. Its main business activities include the trading of gas, power, LNG, emissions and other energy products in the UK and overseas. For more information visit bp.com.‎

About Sempra LNG

Sempra LNG's mission is being North America's premier LNG infrastructure company by providing sustainable, safe and reliable access to U.S. natural gas for global markets. Sempra LNG owns interests in Cameron LNG, a 12 Mtpa export facility operating in Hackberry, Louisiana and Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG, a 3 Mtpa export facility under construction in Baja California, Mexico. Sempra LNG is developing additional LNG export facilities on the Gulf and Pacific Coasts of North America including Port Arthur LNG in Texas, expansions of Cameron LNG and ECA LNG, as well as supporting pipelines and storage projects. Through disciplined and innovative processes, Sempra LNG is facilitating the global energy transition by leading the responsible development of lower-carbon energy infrastructure investments along the LNG value chain. For more information about Sempra LNG, please visit www.SempraLNG.com.

About IEnova

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2020, the company has more than 1,400 employees and approximately $10.5 billion in total assets, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 16:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BP PLC
12:23pBP : to deliver its first carbon offset LNG cargo to Sempra's Energía Costa Azul..
PU
07/16BP to Deliver Its First Carbon-Offset Liquefied-Natural-Gas Cargo
DJ
07/15BP : Investors balk as bankrupt St. Croix refinery needs $1 billion to be viable
RE
07/15ROBO OPP : from deepsea diving to dancing, the robots giving humans a helping ha..
PU
07/15MARKET CHATTER : Ex-BP CEO Moving Ahead with Renewables SPAC Listing in Amsterda..
MT
07/15SEOJIN AUTOMOTIVE : Former BP CEO Hayward launches green energy SPAC
RE
07/14ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : BP, EnBW Open Supplier Registration For Two Off..
MT
07/14BP, EnBW Detail Plans for Two Offshore Wind Projects in Irish Sea
DJ
07/14BP : Clean energy – the single biggest market opportunity of our lifetime
PU
07/14BP : and EnBW announce Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea, ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 229 B - -
Net income 2021 10 044 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 81 075 M 81 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 5,01 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC14.70%91 257
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.01%273 741
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.78%206 881
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.40%180 266
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.78%79 000
NESTE OYJ-9.91%49 529