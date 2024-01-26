Bp: towards restructuring its projects with Equinor

bp and Equinor yesterday announced an agreement to restructure the ownership of their joint U.S. offshore wind projects.



Once completed, this restructuring will see bp take Equinor's 50% interest in the Beacon Wind 1 and 2 projects, while Equinor will take bp's 50% interest in the Empire Wind 1 and 2 projects.



Therefore, subject to completion of the transaction, Equinor will ultimately own 100% of the Empire Wind projects, while BP will advance the Beacon projects on a 100% ownership basis.



In addition, bp agrees to become the owner of Equinor's 50% interest in the Astoria Gateway for Renewable Energy (AGRE) and, subject to certain future conditions, Equinor agrees to become the owner of bp's 50% interest in the Brooklyn South Marine Terminal (SBMT).



Under the new agreement, the companies will work independently to develop their wholly-owned projects.



The agreement is designed to help each company optimize their development strategies, strengthen their positions in the US offshore wind market and continue to support the energy transition.



