Britain's Lightsource BP races to hook solar farms to batteries

Firm aims to install 4 GW of batteries by 2025 -CEO
But battery costs rising
Lightsource to grow capacity nearly 5-fold by 2025
Company's loss grew sharply in 2021 as investment soared
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lightsource BP aims to
rapidly grow battery capacity at its solar farms around the
world to reach 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2025 in order to store and
supply power at night and on cloudy days, the British company's
chief executive told Reuters.
Connecting industrial-scale batteries to solar plants, as
well as wind farms, removes a critical hurdle facing renewable
energy - the intermittency of supply.
Solar power developer Lightsource BP, half-owned by oil
major BP, has rapidly expanded around the world in recent
years, benefiting from a push by countries around the world to
build low-carbon energy capacity.
It plans to develop 25GW of solar projects by 2025, up from
5.7GW today and 1.6GW when BP first invested $200 million to buy
a 43% stake in the company in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Nick
Boyle said in an interview.
As part of the expansion, it aims to install 4GW of battery
storage capacity, he said, roughly the equivalent of one million
British households' power consumption per year. The company
recently made its first move with a 25 megawatt battery at the
Tiln Lane farm in northern England.
"Our plan is that, in the majority of cases, we'll look to
site energy storage alongside our solar farms. The batteries can
help to balance the grid (and) support greater renewable energy
penetration," Boyle said.
Batteries are crucial to allow a solar farm to provide power
at night or on cloudy days as well as to control output at peak
times. But costs have shot up in recent years amid a scramble
for raw materials and rising demand from car makers, risking
weakening profitability for solar projects.
"Battery prices are rising. There's a lot of competition for
lithium right now. We benefit from our scale and the size of our
pipeline of opportunities."
COST PRESSURE
The costs of solar developments dropped sharply over the
previous decade as photovoltaic panels were deployed en masse.
But soaring raw material and transportation costs in the
wake of the coronavirus pandemic have pushed prices higher over
the past year.
"The last while has definitely been challenging from a
supply perspective and from a pricing perspective. For the first
time in the 12 years of Lightsource's existence, the price of
solar panels came up again," Boyle said.
To partly offset the costs, Lightsource BP last year signed
a multi-year deal with U.S.-based solar modules manufacturer
First Solar to supply it with 5.4 gigawatt of solar panels.
The investments in new projects meant however that the
company remains loss-making.
In 2021, Lightsource BP recorded a loss of 173 million
pounds ($195.6 million), far bigger than the previous year's 22
million pound loss, according to a financial filing.
Solar power generation grew by 22% in 2021 from a year
earlier, faster than 17% growth in wind power generation,
according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy.
($1 = 0.8845 pounds)
